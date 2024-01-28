Cottage Street Advisors LLC Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 1.9% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,800,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,889,691. The firm has a market cap of $149.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.63 and a 200 day moving average of $163.00.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXN. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.58.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

