Cottage Street Advisors LLC Has $345,000 Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SDVY. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 171.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 276.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the third quarter worth about $77,000.

NASDAQ:SDVY remained flat at $32.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. 679,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,084. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $33.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1844 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

