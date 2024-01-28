Cottage Street Advisors LLC Sells 395 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 32.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 10.9% during the third quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VLO traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,285,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,418. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.23.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

