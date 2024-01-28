Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Sivik Global Healthcare LLC

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 3.4% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Danaher by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,846,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 77,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,653,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher stock traded up $5.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.00. 6,344,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,493,116. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $242.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $172.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.86.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

