Decred (DCR) Market Cap Reaches $270.45 Million

Decred (DCR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Decred coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.10 or 0.00040531 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $270.45 million and $23.45 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00129618 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00022583 BTC.
- Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004296 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000207 BTC.
- Secret (SIE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000116 BTC.
Decred Profile
DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,814,369 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Decred Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.
