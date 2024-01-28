Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Holdings Raised by Pioneer Wealth Management Group

Pioneer Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 508,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,286 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 11.6% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pioneer Wealth Management Group owned 0.41% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $15,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 101,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 62.3% in the third quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 460,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,789,000 after buying an additional 176,794 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 107.4% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 52,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 26,948 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 385,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after buying an additional 10,881 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.91. The stock had a trading volume of 500,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,060. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $26.86 and a 52-week high of $34.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.70 and a 200 day moving average of $31.42.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

