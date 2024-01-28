Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on D shares. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank lowered Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $45.56. 4,511,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,141,826. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $63.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.23%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

