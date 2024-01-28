Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up approximately 0.8% of Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after buying an additional 7,838,811 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 21.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,825,000 after buying an additional 1,435,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $125,668,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8,722.3% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,127,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,784,000 after buying an additional 1,115,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after buying an additional 1,037,012 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DUK. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.87. 3,554,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,563,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $103.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.19.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

