Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Sold by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMQQ. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 296.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 984,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,839,000 after purchasing an additional 736,488 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,401,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,397,000 after purchasing an additional 220,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 230,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 62,371 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 162.0% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 83,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 51,822 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,301,000.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Price Performance

EMQQ stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.91. 37,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,451. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.33. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Profile

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.