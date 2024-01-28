Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Holdings Increased by Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.6 %

ENB traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $35.91. 4,115,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,588,769. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.79. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The company has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.659 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 234.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

