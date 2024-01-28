Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,757 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.78. 18,430,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,547,004. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PYPL

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.