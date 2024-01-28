Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,964 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 8.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,169,767 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $651,386,000 after buying an additional 163,537 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Meta Platforms by 50.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 33,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,237 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.09.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at $9,999,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 856,675 shares of company stock valued at $293,293,442. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ META traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $394.14. The stock had a trading volume of 13,159,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,562,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $351.06 and a 200 day moving average of $322.54. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.95 and a 52-week high of $396.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

