Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $822,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,343,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,976,472. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.59 and a 200 day moving average of $242.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.00.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

