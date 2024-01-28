FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. reduced its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,761 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 42.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE FDX traded down $1.58 on Friday, reaching $251.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,755,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,556. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $183.59 and a twelve month high of $285.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.08.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Melius Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.93.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

