Fermata Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,500 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 51,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,208,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.96. 9,134,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,587,355. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.64. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2816 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

