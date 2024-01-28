Fermata Advisors LLC Takes $1.10 Million Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.51. 821,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,608. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.58.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.