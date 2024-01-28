Fetch.ai (FET) Reaches Market Cap of $506.99 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $506.99 million and $35.30 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00083830 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00029623 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00022640 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006949 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006970 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 831,576,581 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

