Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 121.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,125,591 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $125,008,000 after purchasing an additional 92,775 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,256 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,497 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 680,816 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $75,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 74.7% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,790. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $3.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.72. 7,744,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,207,090. The company has a market capitalization of $168.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $157.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.23.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

