Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Purchases 56 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,064,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,289,540. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.19 and a 52-week high of $193.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.22.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

