Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Sells 3,231 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 1.2% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 39.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus upped their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.71.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $1.51 on Friday, reaching $311.77. 2,035,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,128,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.32 and a 200 day moving average of $268.89. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $312.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.55%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

