Firestone Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,036,026 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $313,046,000 after purchasing an additional 71,627 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 15.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.3% during the third quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 25.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.31.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of HD stock traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $355.30. 3,177,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,196,896. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $362.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $339.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

