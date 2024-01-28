Firestone Capital Management Has $11.04 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Firestone Capital Management decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Firestone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,783,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,910. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.32 and its 200 day moving average is $81.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

