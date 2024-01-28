First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Position Increased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.06% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 346.8% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.41. The stock had a trading volume of 698,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,072. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.24. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $57.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

