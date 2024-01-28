First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Acquired by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises approximately 0.6% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 220,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after buying an additional 62,268 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,519,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,710,000.

RDVY stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,698. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $41.98 and a 52-week high of $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3421 per share. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

