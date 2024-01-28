First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,314 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,766,000 after acquiring an additional 868,610 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,460.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 532,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,391,000 after purchasing an additional 498,456 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,148.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after purchasing an additional 373,047 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the third quarter valued at $15,390,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,245,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,026,000 after purchasing an additional 266,091 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,698. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $41.98 and a 1 year high of $52.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3421 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

