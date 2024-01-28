Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 1,395 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.94. 535,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,105. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.30. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $132.50.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

