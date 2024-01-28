Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 19,656 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,656 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.29. 38,567,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,862,376. The company has a market cap of $123.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.45.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on T. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

