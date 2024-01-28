Flputnam Investment Management Co. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,492,000 after buying an additional 19,260,727 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $761,205,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,360,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,565,000 after buying an additional 1,260,033 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement Fund of the City of Fort Worth acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,294,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $151.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,769,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,506. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.11. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $151.34. The firm has a market cap of $105.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

