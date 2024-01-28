Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Buys 3,847 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for about 0.5% of Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.87.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 236,752 shares of company stock worth $13,696,665. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.37. The stock had a trading volume of 13,025,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,533,362. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.06 and its 200-day moving average is $58.52. The company has a market cap of $256.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

