Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 1,984 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 161,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.30% of Whirlpool worth $21,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 14.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 19.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 13.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WHR. TheStreet cut shares of Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Longbow Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Whirlpool Trading Up 1.5 %

WHR traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.96. 1,120,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,078. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.07 and its 200 day moving average is $126.12. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $160.74.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

