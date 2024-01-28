Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 129,790 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 344,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,790 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in WNS were worth $23,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of WNS by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in WNS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on WNS shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on WNS from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

WNS Price Performance

Shares of WNS traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.43. The company had a trading volume of 292,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,478. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. WNS has a twelve month low of $51.84 and a twelve month high of $94.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.87 and its 200-day moving average is $64.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

WNS Company Profile

(Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.