Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,370 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.11% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $29,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,163,000 after purchasing an additional 251,676,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 94,998.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 153,374,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,874,217,000 after purchasing an additional 153,212,783 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,723.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,868 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7,226.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,028,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VT traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.65. 1,327,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $86.13 and a 1-year high of $103.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.50.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

