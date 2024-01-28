Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 37,394 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $43,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.31.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $429.91. 1,260,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The company has a market capitalization of $103.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $450.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.