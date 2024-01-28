Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 16,589 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.07% of 3M worth $34,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in 3M by 102,920.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,935,302,000 after buying an additional 39,279,467 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at about $92,823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $95.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,720,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,783. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.32. The firm has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $120.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.51%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

