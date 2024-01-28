Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $22.11 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $22,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 142.8% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.18. 283,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,160. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.56. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $209.39 and a 12 month high of $269.11. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

