Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $45.49 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $45,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $249.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,068. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.15 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at $98,931,181.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 593,130 shares of company stock worth $146,487,062 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

