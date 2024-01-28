Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $50.76 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.11% of Valero Energy worth $50,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 190.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.23.

Shares of VLO traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.91. 5,285,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,418. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.25 and a 200-day moving average of $129.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.59%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

