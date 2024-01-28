Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $86.34 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,434 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.07% of Boeing worth $86,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 4.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.19.

Boeing Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of BA stock traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.47. 9,911,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,502,573. The stock has a market cap of $124.31 billion, a PE ratio of -43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.60. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.83.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.