Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,308,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 126,680 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $115,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 11,672 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.30.

BMRN stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.87. 1,104,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,327. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $117.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.54.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $581.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 4.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $981,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 425,162 shares in the company, valued at $41,746,656.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,764 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,509 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

