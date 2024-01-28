Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 252,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $26,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 70.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.45. 1,384,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.82. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $238.40.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DG shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.84.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

