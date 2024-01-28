Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,974 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $32,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,833,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44,696,136 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after buying an additional 6,763,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $531,416,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $375,485,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $266,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,677,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $256.84. The firm has a market cap of $97.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

