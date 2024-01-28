Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 64,735 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,735 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $123,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $489.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,097,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,177,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.37 and a fifty-two week high of $491.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.33.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

