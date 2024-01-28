Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,312 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $24,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588,855 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,549,000 after buying an additional 6,335,053 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 4,899,543 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $95,669,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,308.6% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,644,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,697,000 after buying an additional 1,527,597 shares during the period.

VEU stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.44. 2,529,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,890. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.79. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $56.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

