Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 705,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,800 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $14,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 50,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Pat Hickman sold 60,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $1,522,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238,497 shares in the company, valued at $6,053,053.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOMB shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens lowered their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

View Our Latest Report on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

NYSE:HOMB traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $24.64. 727,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,603. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.