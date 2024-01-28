Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 62.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,690,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 651,554 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $56,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFE remained flat at $27.47 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 47,073,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,093,784. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $44.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $155.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.80%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

