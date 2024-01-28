Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 306,320 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 409,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,320 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $22,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,136,766.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 236,752 shares of company stock worth $13,696,665. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.4 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,025,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,533,362. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.52. The company has a market capitalization of $256.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.87.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

