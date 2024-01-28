Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 53,444 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 830,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,444 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 1.04% of Frontdoor worth $25,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 340.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Shares of FTDR stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.43. 408,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,060. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.93. Frontdoor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $38.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.26.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.98 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 162.33% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial upgraded Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

