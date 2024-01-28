Ghe LLC Acquires 126 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ghe LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 2.5% of Ghe LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ghe LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.7 %

MCD traded down $4.95 on Friday, reaching $292.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,210,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,609. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $290.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.37. The company has a market capitalization of $211.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.83.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

