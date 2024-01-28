Ghe LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ghe LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,365 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,419 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,415,759 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $154,346,000 after purchasing an additional 126,547 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 27.0% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 91,868 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 373,375 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $36,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ABT traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,176,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,588,744. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $115.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $194.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.48%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

