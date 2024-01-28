Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) is Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s Largest Position

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 688,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 19.1% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $57,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,508.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.31. The stock had a trading volume of 193,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,124. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $75.92 and a 12 month high of $96.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.67 and its 200 day moving average is $88.72.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

